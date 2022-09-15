Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock performs at the 2018 Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Del., on June 16, 2018. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

PnB Rock’s 2016 hit “Selfish” reached number 1 on Apple Music’s Top 100 chart Thursday, just days after the rapper was killed in a robbery at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles.

The song also reached the number 2 spot on Apple Music Top 100 global songs chart.

The Philadelphia-born rapper, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, explained his inspiration behind the song to Fader in 2016.

“I wrote this song about one specific girl who I was chilling in the studio. This song really started as me just singing to her, being smooth and s–,” Allen told the publication.

“I didn’t think anything of it until it was stuck in my head, so I had to get in the booth and record it. It’s funny because I don’t even speak to the girl anymore.”

Rock was dining with his girlfriend Monday afternoon when, according to witnesses, he was shot to death by a robber who took the rapper’s jewelry and fled.

Police are still searching for the gunman.