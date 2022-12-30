A 32-year-old motorcycle deputy who was tragically killed during a traffic stop Thursday is being remembered for his lighthearted personality and his dedication to law enforcement.

“I am deeply heartbroken to share with you that we lost one of our own today, who was killed while serving his community,” Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said about fallen deputy Isaiah Cordero.

“He was a jokester around the station, and all of our deputies considered him our little brother,” Bianco said.

Cordero was naturally drawn to law enforcement and embodied the department’s motto of service above self.

“Deputy Cordero learned from his mother the value of serving and helping others,” Bianco said.

Cordero was hired by the Sheriff’s Department on May 5, 2014, as a correctional deputy. He was assigned to the Robert Presley Detention Center, also spending time at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility and the Indio Jail, Bianco said.

In February of 2018, Cordero went to basic academy and was promoted to a sworn deputy sheriff, working on assignments and corrections.

He was then transferred to his current assignment at the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station in 2020.

“His goal from the day he was hired was to become a motor deputy,” Bianco said.

Cordero achieved that goal just months ago, completing motor school in September and was currently working in motorcycle enforcment.

A memorial of flowers and candles, along with a sign reading, “In loving memory of Deputy Isaiah Cordero,” was growing outside the Jurupa Valley Station Friday morning.

The sign displayed Cordero’s badge number, 5662, and his end of watch date: Dec. 29, 2022.

“We are grieving for Deputy Cordero’s family and our own law enforcement family within the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office,” Bianco said.

Cordero is survived by his girlfriend, an older step brother, and his mother and father.