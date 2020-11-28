Slain woman found in Pasadena park identified as homeless outreach worker

A woman found dead in a Pasadena park this week has been identified as an outreach worker at homeless encampments, authorities said.
A jogger discovered the body of Elena Ledford, 49, near a parking lot at Hahamongna Watershed Park along Oak Grove Drive shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
The victim had injuries “consistent with an assault,” said Pasadena police Lt. Carolyn Gordon. Detectives have a “very strong lead that they’re following up on,” she added, though she could not provide details.
An investigation is ongoing and police have not revealed a motive.
Read the full story on LATimes.com.