Slain woman found in Pasadena park identified as homeless outreach worker

Authorities respond to investigate after a woman was found slain at Hahamongna Watershed Park in Pasadena on Nov. 24, 2020. (KTLA)

A woman found dead in a Pasadena park this week has been identified as an outreach worker at homeless encampments, authorities said.

A jogger discovered the body of Elena Ledford, 49, near a parking lot at Hahamongna Watershed Park along Oak Grove Drive shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Related Content Jogger finds slain woman in Pasadena park; homicide investigation underway

The victim had injuries “consistent with an assault,” said Pasadena police Lt. Carolyn Gordon. Detectives have a “very strong lead that they’re following up on,” she added, though she could not provide details.

An investigation is ongoing and police have not revealed a motive.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.