A slope slide closed lanes of the 5 Freeway in Castaic on Jan. 14, 2023. (Caltrans)

A large slope slide has led to the closure of two lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway in Castaic.

The slide appears to have destroyed part of the road and caused a large traffic slowdown, as shown in an image posted to Twitter by Caltrans.

The two lanes are closed from Templin Highway to three miles south of the highway, and they will remain closed for an “unknown duration,” Caltrans added.

For information, visit Caltrans’ website.

Another road closure was reported in Agoura Hills by the California Highway Patrol.

All lanes of Piuma Road west of David Brown Overlook are closed by a rock slide for an unknown duration.