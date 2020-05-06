Slow reopening expected in L.A. County as coronavirus cases and deaths keep mounting

Some California businesses are expected to be able to reopen beginning Friday in the first major lifting of the state’s stay-at-home ban, which has been in effect for nearly two months.

A Little Tokyo businesses displays a closed sign on May 5, 2020. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

But the extent of this shift is going to depend on regional conditions, and it still remains unclear how quickly Los Angeles County will see significant changes.

Officials in both Los Angeles and the Bay Area — where the coronavirus has hit the state hardest — have urged caution in reopening. They say lifting stay-at-home orders too early could cause more outbreaks and hurt the economy further in the long run.

On Tuesday, Garcetti said he supports working in the next few days and weeks on the reopening of “low-risk spaces,” such as trails.

