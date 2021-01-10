Small aircraft makes emergency landing on Oxnard street after engine failure

A single-engine Lancair that made an emergency landing near Oxnard Airport on Jan. 10, 2021. (Oxnard Police Department)

No injuries were reported after the pilot of a light aircraft made an emergency landing on an Oxnard surface street Sunday morning, police said.

The single-engine Lancair aircraft took off from Oxnard Airport early in the morning and then turned back when the pilot began suspecting a mechanical issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and Oxnard police.

But before the pilot could reach the airport runway, his engine began to fail, Oxnard police Cmdr. Marc Amon said in a statement.

The pilot managed to land the aircraft safely on Fifth Street west of Victoria Avenue, near the airport, at around 7:20 a.m.

No one was injured and no vehicles or infrastructure were impacted, officials said.

Officers cleared the scene of the landing around 9 a.m. and the aircraft was later towed back to the airport.

The FAA said it will be investigating the incident and no further details were available.