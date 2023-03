A small aircraft overturned at Van Nuys Airport on Thursday afternoon. March 9, 2023. (KTLA)

A 28-year-old pilot was injured after her plane flipped upside down at Van Nuys Airport on Thursday afternoon.

The Cessna 172 overturned into a safety area near runway 15 Left around 4:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The female pilot, who was the only occupant on board, was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The airport remained operational as the accident was investigated.