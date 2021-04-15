Small brush fire damages unoccupied school buses in Long Beach

A small brush fire in Long Beach charred multiple unoccupied school buses Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Around 2:30 p.m., a blaze broke out near the 405 Freeway off-ramp at Orange Avenue, according to Long Beach Fire Department spokesperson Brian Fisk.

The flames expanded on to a school bus yard that sits adjacent to the freeway off-ramp.

At least three school buses were completely damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Photos shared by the department showed firefighters hosing down busses as heavy smoke surrounded the area.

Fire investigators were at the scene Thursday afternoon to determine the cause of the blaze. No further details were immediately available.

