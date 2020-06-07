Crews gain control of small brush fire that erupted near Franklin Canyon in Beverly Crest; no structures threatened

Firefighters have gained control of a small brush fire that erupted near Franklin Canyon in Beverly Crest Sunday morning.

Flames ignited around 9 a.m. in the area of 1300 North Lake Drive and scorched about 3 acre of medium to heavy brush, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. They did not threaten any structures or neighborhoods.

While wind is not a factor, crews on the ground had difficulty accessing the blaze as it slowly burned uphill, the Fire Department said.

Aerial units dropped water as ground crews made their way to the lay hose lines, according to authorities.

The L.A. County and Beverly Hills fire departments also responded to the incident.

The small blaze flared up hours before strong winds and low humidities are expected to elevate fire risk across Southern California.