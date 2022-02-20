Small brush fire reported in hills above Altadena

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the Altadena area Sunday afternoon after a brush fire broke out in the hills above the city.

The fire was first reported around 1:10 p.m. near the intersection of Lake Avenue and Loma Alta Drive.

The blaze, dubbed the Cobb Fire due to its proximity to the Cobb Estate along a popular hiking trail on U.S. Forest Service Grounds, has burned around five acres, according to County Fire supervisor Ornelas.

No structures were immediately threatened by the fire, Ornelas said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Angeles National Forest Fire Department responded to the fire.

Two L.A. County water-dropping helicopters were among the firefighting units called into assist.

Check back for updates to this developing story.