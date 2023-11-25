Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two of the biggest shopping days of the year for both consumers and businesses nationwide.

However, another arguably lesser-known shopping holiday falls this weekend: Small Business Saturday.

Founded in 2010 by American Express and officially sponsored by the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) in 2011, the Saturday after Thanksgiving – and the day immediately following Black Friday – has become an integral part of small business’ busiest season.

According to the SBA, there are nearly 32 million independent businesses in America. Consumers spent an estimated $17.9 billion on 2022’s Small Business Saturday, according to the 2022 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey conducted by American Express.

Locally, county officials say that there are more than 244,000 businesses in L.A. County, with more minority- and woman-owned businesses than any other in the nation.

KTLA 5’s Erin Myers visited several small businesses in the Larchmont Village neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday, including WITTMORE, a men’s clothing line celebrating their 10th anniversary in 2023.

One of their brick-and-mortar stores, located on Larchmont Boulevard, has been open for just a year-and-a-half, and is critical to their success on Small Business Saturday and beyond.

“Ever since Small Business Saturday started, we have always tried to be supportive of it as well as market it,” said WITTMORE founder Paul Witt. “It gets everybody out and paying attention, and it’s part of the holidays, which is awesome.”

“People really love their Main Streets,” Witt continued. “This is a time you come out and support your Main Streets across the U.S.”

WITTMORE includes more than 20 brands from across the world, Witt said, which allows his company to expand their reach and promote more independent creators.

The clothing store, along with countless other small businesses across multiple sectors, will be having sales this weekend for the shopping holiday, which continues into Cyber Monday.

To find small businesses in your community, visit American Express’ Shop Small Map.