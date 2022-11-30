Two people died after they were on board a small plane that crashed at a Torrance airport Wednesday morning.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene at at Zamperini Field around 11 a.m., officials said.

The pilot of a single-engine Arion Lightning crashed while attempting to land the plane, the Federal Aviation Administration said in an email to KTLA.

Torrance Councilman Aurelio Mattucci told the Daily News that both people on board were killed in the crash.

Aerial video from Sky 5 showed the debris field and the destroyed aircraft.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.

No further details about the incident have been released.