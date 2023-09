A small plane crashed in Compton on Sunday afternoon.

According to an Instagram post by Compton Firefighters, first responders have launched an investigation in the area of South Oleander Avenue and West Reeve Street.

A small plane crashed in Compton on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (KTLA)

A small plane crashed in Compton on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (Citizen App)

Video posted to the Citizen app shows the plane, which had crash landed on top of a ledge near a wash.

It is unclear what caused the plane to crash, but authorities told KTLA Photojournalist Phil Ige that there were no injuries to report.

Luis Zuniga contributed to this report.