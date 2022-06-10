A small plane crashed in a strawberry field in Oxnard Friday, apparently striking several buildings as it went down, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. near the northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway near the Del Norte Boulevard exit, according to Ventura County Fire Department Capt. Brian McGrath.

The crash resulted in a fire that has since been extinguished.

Firefighters said they found part of the plane on the rooftop of a nearby church across the freeway.

It’s unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash and no further details were available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.