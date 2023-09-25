Two people are in critical condition after a small plane crashed into a field in northwest San Pedro Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Westmont Drive at a park named Field of Dreams. according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The scene is near the border with Wilmington.

One person on the plane had gotten out before firefighters arrived, but another had to be rescued.

“Both patients were transported … in at least critical condition,” fire officials said.

Their ages and genders have not been released. No one else was hurt.

A small plane crashed into a field in San Pedro on Sept. 25, 2023. (KTLA)

The single-engine Sling 4 TSI was coming from Torrance, though no further details about where it was headed have been released.

Fire officials were concerned about fuel on the ground after the crash and were working to clean up the area, Battalion Chief Shin Black said.

The plane crashed into an empty field, but Councilman Tim Mcosker, who represents the area, said the park is usually very busy on weekends, and that the crash could have caused a “much greater disaster.”

“This could have been a much larger tragedy,” he said.

The cause of the crash will be under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

