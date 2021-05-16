Small plane crashes near Lake Arrowhead

A small plane carrying two people crashed into the side of a mountain near Lake Arrowhead Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The single-engine Cessna 210 was flying from Chino to Big Bear City when it went down in Cedar Glen around 3:15 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the crash site and found the pilot and passenger. Both of them were alert and able to speak with first responders, according to Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Cindy Bachman.

No update on their conditions was available Sunday morning.

The FAA lost radio and radar contact with the aircraft at 3:14 p.m., an agency official said.

Video from a resident’s Ring doorbell camera shows a small plane descending into a wooded area before a loud crash is heard.

It’s unclear what caused the plane to go down. The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA will investigate the crash, officials said.