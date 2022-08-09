A small plane crashed onto the 91 Freeway in Riverside County Tuesday afternoon, bursting into flames, and causing major traffic backups.

Video obtained by KTLA shows the single-engine Cessna ablaze in eastbound lanes of the freeway near Buena Vista Ave.

The crash was first reported at 12:31 p.m. Both the pilot and a passenger survived, according to California Highway Patrol.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

The 4 and 5 lanes of eastbound 91 were closed as of 1 p.m., according to Catrans. The Lincoln Ave. and 22nd St. onramps were also closed.