Small plane makes emergency landing on Seal Beach shore

A small plane made an emergency landing on a Seal Beach shortline on Jan. 4, 2021. (KTLA)

A small plane with two occupants made an emergency landing on a Seal Beach shore Tuesday afternoon.

Police got a call just before 12:40 p.m. regarding a plane on the sand, a Seal Beach Police Department spokesperson told KTLA.

When officers arrived, they found that a Cessna 152 had landed on the shore at Seal Beach near Eighth Street.

The plane was experiencing engine trouble and so the pilot conducted an emergency landing, police said.

There were two occupants on the plane.

No one was injured in the plane or on the ground, police said.

Sky5 was above the scene around 1 p.m. as the small plane could be seen stationary on the sand near volleyball nets, two blocks from the pier, surrounded by cones. It was to be towed off the beach.

The Cessna 152 is a two-seat general aviation airplane, usually used for flight training and personal use.