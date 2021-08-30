Small plane with 2 aboard lands upside-down at Fullerton airport: Police

Authorities are investigating after a small plane carrying two people crashed at the Fullerton airport Monday, officials said.

The passengers possibly suffered minor injuries after the aircraft landed upside-down on the runway, Fullerton police Sgt. Brandon Clyde said.

The single-engine Piper PA-24 crashed around 1:50 p.m. while the pilot was landing, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The plane had just departed from the airport when it turned back, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

The FAA investigation is ongoing, but Clyde said no crime is suspected.

No further details were available.