A luxury clothing pop-up shop on Melrose Avenue was left to clean up a shattered storefront after a group of smash-and-grab burglars broke in and stole merchandise.

The Dior x ERL Pop-Up at 8175 Melrose Ave. was broken into at about 3:25 a.m. Thursday by four men, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The sledgehammer-wielding thieves took handbags and shoes, though the value of the stolen property is not yet known.

The four men are all believed to be in their early 20s, and a sledgehammer left at the scene has been booked into evidence, police sai.d