‘Smash-and-grab’ burglary at Glendale jewelry store caught on video

A man suspected of a “smash-and-grab” burglary at a jewelry store in January 2021 is seen in photos released by the Glendale Police Department on Feb. 3, 2021.

Police are looking for a man who was caught on video breaking into a Glendale jewelry store last month.

The “smash-and-grab” incident occurred about 4 p.m. Jan. 19 at the business in the 100 block of North Brand Boulevard.

The man approached the store carrying a white bag and a black suitcase, Glendale police said in a news release.

He then used a chain and a padlock to lock the front door of the business, and smashed the windows using a metal socket.

He allegedly grabbed several Rolex watches and ran toward a black minivan he “staged” nearby, and drove off.

He is described as being a white or Hispanic man between 25 and 35 years old, is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall to 6 feet tall with a medium build.

He was wearing all black clothing, a black mask, black shoes and a black Dodgers cap.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 1999 Dodge Caravan painted matte black with the license plate number 7LWM557.

Anyone with information can call the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).