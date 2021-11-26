Smash-and-grab crew steals tools from Lakewood Home Depot: Sheriff’s Department

A Home Depot in Lakewood was the site of the newest smash-and-grab theft in Los Angeles County Friday night, and it appears the thieves stole tools that could be used for future crimes, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 7:45 p.m., eight men entered Home Depot, located at 5000 Hardwick St., and stole multiple hammers, crowbars and other tools before fleeing into waiting vehicles, according to Detective Collinsworth of the Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives are on scene investigating the theft and reviewing security footage, Collinsworth added.

No further details were available.