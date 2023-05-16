At least three suspects involved in a smash-and-grab robbery Tuesday afternoon in Tustin are under arrest after leading police in a pursuit that ended with a crash in Westminster.

Officers with the Tustin Police Department responded to calls of a robbery in progress at a jewelry store in the 2800 block of Park Avenue just before 2:30 p.m.

Just as officers arrived at the scene, the suspects were fleeing in a white SUV and a police pursuit was initiated. The chase traveled into Westminster where the driver of the SUV reportedly crashed into a fire hydrant before attempting to flee on foot.

Personnel with the Westminster Police Department assisted Tustin PD in searching for and locating three people, who were then taken into custody, police said.

Video of the jewelry store showed glass scattered across the floor after the suspects shattered display cases throughout the shop.

Damage to a Tustin jewelry store after smash-and-grab robbers made off with merchandise on May 16, 2023. (KTLA)

Police were able to recover some of the stolen jewelry and are working with the store’s owner to confirm if everything was returned.

Though police have not yet identified any of the suspects, authorities believe they have arrested everyone involved in the robbery.