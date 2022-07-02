Another jewelry store has been struck by a smash-and-grab robbery, this time in downtown Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

At about 5:30 p.m., a man believed to be in his 30s used a sledgehammer to smash the glass in front of the Mr. Jewelry store in the 600 block of South Hill Street, police said.

Police could not confirm how much was stolen, but the robber fled in a blue Cadillac with covered plates.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are still searching for the robber.