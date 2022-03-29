Authorities are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery that took place at a Paramount jewelry store Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a call about the robbery just after 10:30 a.m., Lt. Ron Ridley told KTLA.

Deputies responded to Don Roberto Jewelers, located at 16239 Paramount Blvd.

They detained two people who were in the area leaving the crime scene, Ridley said. The two were armed with sledgehammers, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Video from the scene showed shattered glass windows with items knocked around broken jewelry display cases.

The exact amount of property taken is unclear at this time, though authorities were able to recover some of the stolen items.

There were employees in the store at the time the robbery occurred, the department said.

No further details were immediately available.