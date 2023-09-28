Security cameras captured the moment a group of smash-and-grab robbers escaped with over $15,000 worth of merchandise in Palmdale on Thursday.

The owners of Kimberly’s Jewelry located on the 440 block of E Palmdale Boulevard said the theft happened around 12:06 p.m. when three masked thieves stormed into the shop.

Video shows one suspect immediately spraying the security guard with bear spray before directing the spray toward two other employees.

A second suspect wielding a hammer focused on smashing the store’s glass display cases.

A third suspect followed closely behind and was seen grabbing all the jewelry and merchandise from the shattered display cases and throwing them into a large plastic bin.

Security cameras captured a group of smash-and-grab robbers escaping with over $15,000 worth of merchandise in Palmdale on Sept. 28, 2023. (Kimberly’s Jewelry)

Victim washing his eyes out after being attacked with bear spray during a smash-and-grab robbery in Palmdale on Sept. 28, 2023. (Don Luis Meza)

The masked thieves escaped quickly and the owners are hoping someone can help track them down before they strike again.

The owners are still totaling the final amount, but estimated around $15,000 to $25,000 worth of merchandise was taken.

Authorities are investigating the incident and no further details were released.

Full video of the robbery can be seen in the video player above.