A jewelry store was ransacked during a smash-and-grab robbery at Plaza West Covina Friday night.

The robbery was reported at about 7:30 p.m., when three men wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks came into the jewelry store armed with hammers, according to Sgt. Matt Nelson of the West Covina Police Department.

Video posted to the Citizen app shows police tape around Kevin Jewelers, as well as security and police personnel.

Smashed glass display cases can also be seen near the store’s entrance to the mall.

The men escaped with an unknown amount of jewelry.