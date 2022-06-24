Smash-and-grab thieves busted into a Manhattan Beach jewelry store, shattering windows and making off with an undisclosed amount of valuables Friday afternoon.

The brazen midday burglary happened at Pasha Fine Jewelers on the 200 block of Manhattan Beach Boulevard.

Suspects in a smash-and-grab robbery in Manhattan Beach fled in the three vehicles pictured above.

Video taken by a witness and shared with KTLA showed as many as ten thieves all dressed in black or other dark clothing ransacking the store shelves and then escaping with bags full of jewelry and running down an alleyway.

The men got into three awaiting cars and then sped off. The three getaway cars were a gold-colored Infiniti sedan, a black Volkswagen sedan and a dark-colored Toyota Camry.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the thieves in this robbery.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Manhattan Beach Police Department at 310-802-5171.