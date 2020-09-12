Smoke blankets L.A. Basin as Bobcat Fire grows to nearly 30,000 acres

The Bobcat fire burning in the Angeles National Forest has torn through nearly 30,000 acres and continues to send thick, unhealthful smoke into the Los Angeles Basin.

As of Saturday morning, the fire was 6% contained, marking some progress for firefighters who have been on the lines for days. The fire has been moving north away from foothill communities, but water drops have been at times limited because of visibility issues caused by the smoke.

Altadena is one of seven communities that remain under an evacuation warning, along with Monrovia, Arcadia, Bradbury, Sierra Madre, Duarte and Pasadena.

Air quality has continued to nosedive across Southern California, with the looming smoke creating a plume up and down the West Coast stretching more than 1,000 miles, said Philip Fine, deputy executive officer of the South Coast AQMD.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.