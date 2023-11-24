Smoke bombs were apparently set off outside the home of the President of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) on Thursday.

Video circulating on social media shows a group of around a dozen protestors holding what appear to be smoke bombs and blaring sirens in the street outside of Michael Tuchin’s Brentwood home on Thanksgiving day.

The video, posted by the account StopAntisemitism, was taken by a woman shouting towards her father, who was trying to break up the demonstration, to avoid physical confrontation.

At the end of the video, he was seen carrying an American flag towards the group.

Another video posted by StopAntisemitism shows what appears to be fake blood and fake dead babies in Tuchin’s driveway.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that officers were dispatched to the 11900 block of Foxboro Drive around 10:45 a.m. Thursday after protestors “appeared…and caused a disturbance.”

Crime reports for vandalism, hate crime and assault with a deadly weapon were taken, LAPD said. No arrests were made as of 10 a.m. Friday.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass took to X, formerly Twitter, to address the incident, calling it “disturbing” and saying that she has spoken with both Tuchin and LAPD Chief Michel Moore.

“Hate and violence will not be tolerated in our city,” Bass said. “LAPD will continue to work with the city and business leaders to keep Angelenos safe.”