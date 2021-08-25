Smoke from NorCal wildfires moves toward L.A., prompting air quality advisory

A firefighting helicopter flies past smoke plumes after making a water drop during the Dixie Fire on Aug. 18, 2021 near Susanville, California. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Smoke from multiple Northern California wildfires is making its way south, creating potentially hazardous air quality for the Los Angeles area.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued an advisory through Thursday morning for large portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

“Wildfires in northern and central California are producing heavy smoke that is being transported into the South Coast Air Basin and the Coachella Valley,” the agency said, noting that effects will be strongest in mountain areas, the Inland Empire and the Coachella Valley.

For weeks, the fires have caused hazardous air quality and miserable conditions for thousands of nearby residents. Now, winds are blowing the smoke southward.

