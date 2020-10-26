Smoke from Silverado Fire could pose health danger to O.C residents: Officials

Smoke from the Silverado Fire that is burning in the Irvine area and being fanned by gusty Santa Ana winds could pose a health danger to residents in Orange County, officials said Monday.

The 4,000-acre blaze began about 6:45 a.m. at Santiago Canyon and Silverado Canyon roads and was 0% contained as of 1 p.m.

Around that time, the blaze, possibly sparked by an ember from the Silverado Fire, was burning along the 133 Freeway as smoke blanketed the area.

An evacuation order is in place for about 60,000 residents and several centers have been set up to host people fleeing from their homes.

Later, evacuations were ordered in Yorba Linda for the Blue Ridge Fire. Both blazes blanked area with smoke.

Dr. Clayton Chau, Orange County’s health officer, asked residents to drink plenty of water to reduce health risks related to wildfire smoke.

Older adults, people with preexisting conditions like heart or lung disease, people with disabilities, children and those who work outdoors should take extra precautions amid unhealthy air quality.

Click here to view current air quality conditions by region.

#SilveradoFire Update:

• 4,000 acres

• 0% containment

• 500 personnel battling the fire



For evacuation and shelter information visit https://t.co/B1Oah5k8G8 pic.twitter.com/PzxuixON5j — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) October 26, 2020