Smoke from Windy, KNP Complex fires triggers air quality advisory for parts of Southern California

An orange haze from wildfires in Central California fills the sky in a view from Alameda Padre Serra Drive in Santa Barbara.(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Heavy smoke from wildfires raging in Central California has pushed south, triggering an air quality advisory for some Southern California mountain areas, and conditions are ripe for more toxic plumes later in the week.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued the special advisory in anticipation of elevated Air Quality Index levels — a measurement of air pollution — in parts of the San Bernardino and San Gabriel mountains Monday.

Smoke from the Windy and KNP Complex fires — a pair of explosive blazes in the southern Sierra Nevada region — turned skies in Los Angeles eerie shades of gray and orange in recent days and continues to sully atmospheric conditions more than 100 miles away.

“It’s not necessarily been blown down in the areas where we breathe — it’s still high in the atmosphere — but … the forecast shows that we would get some areas that are unhealthy for sensitive groups or maybe even higher levels,” including high desert regions, said Sarah Rees, deputy executive officer for planning and rules at South Coast AQMD.

