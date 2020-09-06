Bobcat Fire: 200-acre blaze rapidly spreading in Angeles National Forest near Azusa; structures threatened

A rapidly spreading fire in the Angeles National Forest near the Azusa area is threatening structures on Sunday, officials said.

The Bobcat Fire erupted around 12:20 p.m. and has scorched about 200 acres of heavy fuels, according to forest officials. Video from the scene shows smoke rising from the Azusa area.

“No threat to Azusa residents,” city officials said in announcing the closure of Azusa Canyon. “Avoid canyon at this time only emergency vehicles and residents will be allowed up the canyon.”

The blaze erupted as Southern California experienced record-breaking, triple-digit heat on Labor Day weekend.

In San Bernardino County, the El Dorado Fire has burned more than 3,000 acres and forced the evacuation of residents in the Yucaipa area.

|New Incident| #BobcatFire Your #AngelesNF with assistance by @LACoFDPIO has responded to a brush fire near the West Fork Picnic Area. The fire is 200 acres with a rapid rate of spread. We have sent a second alarm. Please stay from HWY 39 for emergency vehicle access. pic.twitter.com/sjoKU3QHl6 — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 6, 2020

#California is being impacted by many big #wildfires. Satellite imagery shows the smoke emanating from these fires. #SantaAna Winds will arrive to #SoCal Tuesday night-Wednesday, worsening the wildfire risk. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/PsKP55mUCE — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 6, 2020