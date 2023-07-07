The 5 Freeway was brought to a standstill Friday afternoon after authorities found a smoking backpack on a Burbank overpass.

The backpack was first reported by a civilian around 1:30 p.m. on the Burbank Boulevard overpass near the northbound 5 Freeway off-ramp.

The caller said the unattended backpack was emitting smoke, which led to a response from both the city’s police and fire departments.

A backpack is seen on the sidewalk of a freeway overpass in Burbank on july 7, 2023. The backpack was reportedly smoking when authorities discovered it. (KTLA)

Officers on scene located the backpack and confirmed that it was in fact smoking.

The item was immediately determined to be suspicious which led to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Arson and Explosion Detail being called to the scene.

As a precaution, the northbound side of the freeway was closed in the area while crews were on the scene. Drivers were being encouraged to use alternate routes or expect major delays.

At this time, there is no timeline for when the busy freeway will reopen and it’s unclear if the package poses a danger to the community.

Check back for details on this developing story.