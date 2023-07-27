A man dubbed “snake burglar” has pleaded guilty to breaking into and stealing from 54 businesses in Riverside and Moreno Valley, officials announced Thursday.

Christopher Michael Jackson, 32, a local transient, was nicknamed that because of his attempts to slide along the ground of places robbed to avoid detection.

His signature move typically involved removing a windowpane to break into a local business and upon entering, he would crawl along the floor to avoid triggering alarm systems or motion sensors, Riverside police had previously said. He would then cut open the business’ safe and take any money inside before fleeing.

Security video captures Christopher Michael Jackson, also known as the “snake burglar,” breaking into a Riverside shop. (KTLA)

Jackson entered guilty pleas to 54 counts of felony burglary, according to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, but authorities believed he was responsible for many more.

He was immediately sentenced to seven months in jail and 12 years of mandatory supervision, and was ordered to pay at least $158,235 in restitution. He was expected to be released Thursday, however, based on “good time” credit for time in custody.

Christopher Michael Jackson is seen in a photo from the Riverside Police Department.

He was not eligible for prison time because his crimes did not involve violence, officials explained.

He had been arrested several times before and was recently sentenced to “six sentences of 16 months in jail after pleading guilty to 23 felonies,” according to arrest documents. “However, laws or orders pertaining to overcrowding in the jail system allowed him to only serve less than 10 days in jail.”

The businesses Jackson broke into included restaurants, health clinics, medical offices and beauty salons. He was ordered to stay at least 100 yards from those businesses and will also be required to complete a six-month residential substance abuse treatment program and to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet for his mandatory supervision.

“Unfortunately, this case, although uniquely named, is not unique in California,” District Attorney Michael Hestrin said, commenting on the lack of prison time in the case. “It is unconscionable that a habitual offender like Christopher Jackson can steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from hard-working people, admit to it, and legally serve less time in jail than the time it will take his hundreds of victims to recoup their losses.”