With election season ramping up and Republican presidential debates underway, one aspect of the race for the White House has been missing: “Saturday Night Live” and its topical parodies of recent goings on.

However, with news of a tentative deal between the Writers Guild of America and studios, the decades-old sketch show could resume broadcasting only a week or two behind the traditional begin of each season, Deadline reports.

“Deadline hears the show, which traditionally restarts at the very end of September or the beginning of October, is now likely to return on either October 7 or 14, pending a vote by the WGA,” the report said.

“SNL” director Liz Patrick told The Wrap last month that production is not difficult to resume for a show that is produced on a week-to-week basis.

“I don’t want to speak as as the voice of ‘SNL,’ but I will say, from my perspective of it all, as soon as the strikes are resolved, I think we are the type of show that literally, if we know by Monday or Tuesday — or, hopefully Monday, just to give to the writers Tuesday — we just turn the lights on and we go,” she said.

However, the actors’ strike is still ongoing, so some personnel changes may be required.

For one, SAG-AFTRA members may decline to host, meaning “SNL” would have to lean into musicians, athletes and other non-actor entertainers.

Also, some cast members may have to decide if they want to participate or not, as they are covered under “under the SAG-AFTRA Network Code contract, which is not a part of the guild’s current strike,” Variety reports.

While their striking would not be required, they could refuse to participate out of solidarity with those who are on strike, similar to “Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik.

Casting decisions have yet to be finalized by creator and showrunner Lorne Michaels, Deadline reports.