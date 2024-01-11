A local sports team, a rap legend and an 11-year NFL pro have joined forces to establish a new youth flag football league to foster community across the greater Los Angeles area.

The Los Angeles Chargers have partnered with Snoop Dogg and Southern California native T.J. Houshmandzadeh to found the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League.

The league is supported by Nike and will be operated through NFL Flag, the official flag football league of the NFL. Its inaugural season will begin in March and games will be taking place across the L.A. area in El Segundo, Long Beach and Cerritos.

This is not Snoop Dogg’s first foray into the world of youth sports. The music legend has helped thousands of kids stay off the streets through his Snoop Youth Football League which was founded back in 2005.

“We’re taking this to the streets, giving the kids a chance to shine, catch them flags, and rep the city with pride,” said the rapper, real name Calvin Broadus Jr. “Flag football isn’t just a game; it’s a pathway for our youth to learn teamwork, discipline, building character, teaching life skills, and showing these young ballers how we stay elevated.”

Snoop’s ties to Long Beach are well-known and run deep. Houshmandzadeh, who formed one-half of the one of the NFL’s most dynamic wide receiver combos alongside Chad Johnson as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, starred at Cerritos College before transferring to the University of Oregon.

He went on to play 11 years in the NFL, amassing more than 7,000 yards and 600 catches and leading the league in receptions in 2007 en route to earning his sole Pro Bowl appearance.

Chad Johnson #85 and T.J. Houshmandzadeh #84 of the Cincinnati Bengals stretch prior to their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2006 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Getty Images)

“Football has been my life and now, alongside Snoop and the Chargers, we get to share that passion with the next generation,” said Houshmandzadeh. “The Snoop & Housh Flag Football League is more than football; it’s an opportunity for these kids to discover their potential both on and off the field.”

The inclusive league will be open to boys and girls of all skill levels from Pre-K through 8th grade.

It’s made possible with the help of the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, which seeks to “foster a vibrant community” for L.A.’s youth while helping kids discover their potential on and off the field.

“We’re hopeful this league will not only have a lasting impact on the future of football in Los Angeles but on the lives of all who participate,” said A.G. Spanos, President of the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund.

Kids enrolled in the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League will also have the chance to experience other opportunities, like attending Chargers games, join training camps or participate in events headlined by current and former Chargers greats.

The league will have winter, spring and fall seasons and registration is open now.