Snoop Dogg says he’s planning to vote for the 1st time in the 2020 election

Rap superstar Snoop Dogg says he plans to vote for the first time ever to cast out President Donald Trump in 2020.

He told the radio show, Big Boy’s Neighborhood, “I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I’m going to get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year.”

The 48-year old rapper explained that he he was under the mistaken impression he couldn’t vote because of past felonies.

But his criminal record has been expunged, and he said he wants to set an example by voting in the upcoming fall election.

The rapper, who is from Long Beach, has been spending the past several weeks sheltering in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said even though he’s not out on the streets protesting police brutality and racial injustice, he’s still using his platform and his music to spread the message.