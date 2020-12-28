‘Snow day at the beach,’ L.A. County lifeguards tweet after hail falls on local beach

Hail fell onto the sand shoreline of a Los Angeles area beach Monday, a rare site made possible by a strong winter storm throughout Southern California.

“Snow Day at the Beach?!,” the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Lifeguard agency tweeted Monday. “As a coastal storm moves through the Los Angeles area today, we have already begun seeing impacts at the beach.”

“The overnight precipitation left us with a rare site of slush/hail on the beach,” the agency tweeted alongside photos of trails of dirty white slush on the sand.

Storm water from all over the county drains onto the beach and into the ocean during storms like Monday’s, bringing pollution, debris and trash that harms the environment and leads to beach erosion, the agency said in the tweet.

Other photos from the agency show deep ridges along the sand shoreline, filled with water funneling into the ocean. People are advised not to go swimming due to the stormwater conditions.

Lifeguards credited the South Bay Boardriders Club with providing stormwater rapid response teams that come clean up the debris along the shoreline.

The agency did not state which Los Angeles County beach was shown.