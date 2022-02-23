Snow, ice closes 5 Freeway through Grapevine; 3,000 vehicles stuck, CHP says

A winter storm has put Southern California in a deep freeze Wednesday morning, prompting officials to initiate temporary closures on the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine area.

Drivers were stopped on the northbound side of the freeway just before Highway 138 as of 6 a.m., video from KTLA’s Gene Kang showed.

Some drivers could be seen unsafely exiting the northbound lanes and heading back southbound to get out of the backup.

Video also showed snow beginning to fall on the roadway around 7 a.m.

Caltrans and California Highway Patrol crews were working to get the roadways clear enough to begin escorts, the CHP tweeted shortly after 7 a.m.

As 3,000 vehicles may be stuck in the backup, according to the CHP.

The cold blast is the result of a winter storm that hit the region Tuesday.

Snow levels may drop as low as 1,500 feet later Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Afternoon highs are expected to remain mostly in the 30s and 40s, with mountain temperatures reaching highs of only 15 to 30 degrees.

Officials are warning of dangerous wind chills and hypothermia risk from the extreme cold.