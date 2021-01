A Monday morning snow storm prompted California Highway Patrol officials to close a portion of the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine.

There was no estimated time for the roadway to reopen, according to a Caltrans tweet.

Grapevine: Interstate 5 over Grapevine now CLOSED due to snow. No ETO pic.twitter.com/ScfDHUwHDQ — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) January 25, 2021

Steve Kuzj reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 25, 2021.