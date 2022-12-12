A snow storm that hit Southern California overnight prompted California Highway Patrol escorts over the Grapevine Monday morning and left drivers stranded in the San Bernardino Mountains.

Escorts across the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine area were in place before 4 a.m., according to a tweet from Caltrans District 6.

Signs in the area read “I-5 snow over Grapevine” and “CHP escorting traffic” where forecasters are calling for up to two inches of snow across the Tejon Pass.

A winter storm warning was in place for the area until 6 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Motorists were urged to avoid the Grapevine until later in the day Monday.

In the San Bernardino Mountains, video showed several drivers left stranded in the snow on Highway 18 between Running Springs and Big Bear Sunday night.

A winter storm warning is also in place for the mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside counties until 10 p.m. Monday.

Forecasters are calling for between 4 and 6 inches of snow between 6,000 and 7,000 feet. Up to 8 inches is possible above 7,000 feet.

Motorists were urged to bring a flashlight, food and water in case of an emergency. Chains will be required to travel through most mountain areas.

Motorist should also allow for extra time whether traveling in the rain or snow.