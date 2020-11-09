Snow Valley gears up for 2020-2021 season with recent snowfall, hiring event

Snow Valley Mountain Resort in the San Bernardino Mountains will host a job fair Tuesday, just a couple days after recent storms dropped 18 inches of fresh snow in the area.

The cold storm also allowed the Running Springs area resort to begin snowmaking, with hopes of opening soon.

No date has been set for the opening but the process of hiring its seasonal staff is already underway, according to a news release.

Hundreds of positions are available for this, the fourth and final hiring event of the 2020-2021 season.

Part-time and full-time positions will be available and training will be provided for most jobs, according to the resort.

Free skiing, snowboarding, sledding and snow play during off-hours were listed as some of the benefits available to employees.

The hiring event will take place on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Applicants must be 14 years of age and older.

More information can be found on the resorts website, by calling 909-867-2751 (Extension 126), or by emailing Resources@snow-valley.com.