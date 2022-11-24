Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes on opening day at Snow Valley Mountain Resort in Running Springs on Nov. 23, 2022 (Snow Valley/Greg Tirheimer)

A day after celebrating its 85th opening day, Snow Valley Mountain Resort in San Bernardino County is welcoming holiday skiers and snowboarders to hit the slopes and enjoy some fresh powder.

Snow Valley, the oldest continually operating ski resort in Southern California, which is located in Running Springs, is offering mid-week rates for the holiday and Friday. Standard weekend rates will kick in on Saturday and Sunday.

The resort credits low temperatures and ideal snowmaking conditions for a successful opening day.

“Thanks to recent natural snow plus snowmaking, we have terrain available for beginner to intermediate skiers and snowboarders,” said Kevin Somes, Snow Valley Vice President and General Manager.

The Edge Terrain Park at the resort is currently open, as well as the Snow Valley Express and three additional lifts. Snow Play, which offers fun, but less intense sledding, is open but its lift is not.

Resort officials hope to open more of the resort in the near future.

“More terrain will open as we continue making snow,” Somes said.

Temperatures in Running Springs are in the mid-50s through the weekend, but will dip below freezing overnight, according to Weather.com, meaning additional snowmaking conditions could be possible in the coming days.