Snowfall brings visitors, challenges to mountain communities

At Mountain High resort in Wrightwood, SoCal residents took advantage of the beautiful conditions after snow fell at high altitudes.

“The snow is super soft right now, so it feels a little like a snow cone,” said Whittier resident Karen Casas, who drove with her husband, Raymond, up to Wrightwood after they dropped their children off at school.

“I’m assuming all the Rams fans are over there. Didn’t see any out here, so we took advantage of it,” Raymond Casas added.

The Casas weren’t alone. Jackson Asher, who is turning 5-and-a-half years old, was also celebrating the fresh powder.

“We did tubing, sledding, we’re going to go on a chair lift,” he said.

Mountain High’s Mike Childress said the “epic” conditions were created by “3 inches [of snow] at the base area and 6 inches up top.”

“The top of these mountains are like our best advertiser. When people see the fresh snow from L.A., everybody comes up here,” he said.

That’s not to say the snow — sometimes mixed with hail — didn’t cause some problems. In the Lake Arrowhead-Crestline area, dozens of vehicles appeared to be stuck, and at least one car had to be towed.

Rim of the World Unified School District also had to declare a snow day Wednesday due to road conditions and snow accumulation.