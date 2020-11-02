SoCal authorities preparing for possible unrest on Election Day

Law enforcement agencies across Southern California are preparing in case of any disruptions on Election Day.

Last week, Capt. Sal Becerra with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said the agency is taking an “all hands on deck” approach, with officers working 12-hour days leading up to Nov. 3.

“We do not anticipate any protests or problems in our area on Election Day,” said Becerra, who works at the department’s Lost Hills station in Calabasas. “But with you all in mind — we always prepare ‘as if’ — we are ready and will continue to keep your communities safe and secure.”

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 2, 2020.