SoCal bagel shops to try on National Bagel Day

Start spreading the delicious news: Saturday is National Bagel Day.

In celebration of the carb-filled holiday, KTLA paid a visit to a few SoCal bagel shops in search of tasty bagels, cream cheese spreads, and meat-and egg-filled breakfast delights.

KTLA’s Wendy Burch first stopped at Hank’s Bagels in Sherman Oaks, followed by the Yeastie Boys Bagels truck in the Fairfax District.

In celebration of the Jan. 15 nontraditional holiday, Grubhub released a report sharing its most popular bagel orders in the United States as well as within the bagel capital of the world: New York City. The findings are based on the most popular orders on the food delivery service app last year.

According to Grubhub’s findings, the top flavors in the U.S. are:

Blueberry

Cinnamon raisin

Everything

Asiago

Rainbow

Meanwhile, the top bagel orders were:

Cinnamon raisin bagel with butter

Blueberry bagel with cream cheese

Everything bagel

Avocado & egg bagel

Bacon, egg, and cheese bagel sandwich

For those planning to celebrate, be mindful that it may be harder this year to find cream cheese to go with that bagel. Bagel shops have been struggling with an ongoing cream cheese shortage, and cream cheese brands have been missing from stores as well.