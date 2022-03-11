SoCal battered by powerful Santa Ana winds

Santa Ana winds returned Thursday night and will continue to batter Southern California before diminishing Friday afternoon.

The developing northeast winds were the strongest over the San Gabriel Mountains but also brought powerful overnight gusts to the Inland Empire.

A high wind warning has been issued through 3 p.m. for the Los Angeles County Mountains, excluding the Santa Monica Range, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters are calling for 25 to 40 mph winds with gusts up to 60 mph.

Wind advisories are in place for several other parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties as well as the Inland Empire.

Powerful overnight winds in Fontana even helped spread a house fire that erupted early Friday morning.

Firefighters battle a house fire in Fontana on March 11, 2022. (LLN)

The fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. at a single-story home in the 15200 block of Orchid Street.

Video shows gusty winds pushing embers from the fire into neighboring yards.

Fire crews appeared to get an upper hand on the blaze after about an hourlong firefight.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Officials are urging caution on the roadways as the windy weather continues Friday morning.

Truck drivers in high profile vehicles need to be extra careful when traveling on highways.

Residents should also be prepared for possible downed power lines and power outages.

Forecasters are calling for calmer conditions by Friday night and into Saturday.