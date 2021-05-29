SoCal beaches brace for huge crowds during Memorial Day weekend

People walk on the Santa Monica Pier on April 30, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images)

Officials are bracing for massive crowds at Southern California beaches this Memorial Day weekend.

Coastal areas are typically packed during the weekend that marks the unofficial start of the summer season. That’s compounded this year by the fact that the region is continuing to emerge from months of coronavirus restrictions, said Matt Myerhoff, media information officer for the city of Malibu.

“It has been busy already, more busy than normal this time of year,” Myerhoff said. “Because of the opening up, people are eager to get out.”

The Los Angeles Police Department will have a heavy presence at Venice and Dockweiler beaches in anticipation of an influx of visitors, the LAPD’s Pacific Division said on Facebook.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.